Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: I Thought I Was Unfit for the Show, Says Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is known for her goody-two-shoes characters on television but her fans will be surprised to see her new avatar on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11, which will air on Colors TV on July 17. Divyanka has emerged as one of the favourite contestants on the show even before the reality show’s telecast. At the press meet of the stunt-based reality show, host Rohit Shetty called Divyanka “the most daring" contestant of this season. He even said that Divyanka took everyone by surprise with her fearlessness, unlike her television image. However, Divyanka said that she initially thought she was “unfit" for the reality show and it was her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya who pushed her to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

“I was really scared before heading for Cape Town. Though I wasn’t scared of any animal, heights or water, I actually thought I was unfit for the show. I would look at influencers on social media and think my fitness level was not up to the mark. When Vivek got to know that I was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi he really motivated me to take it up because he knew how much I enjoyed adventure activities. He took that phobia out of me and pushed me towards fitness. When I finally reached there and eventually started performing stunts, I completely surprised myself," Divyanka said.

“I have realised that this show doesn’t require any particular kind of fitness. The actual fear is in our minds and it is created by the people around us. And, the true winner only is the person who moves past those fears and doesn’t let them define him or her," she added.

The actress seemed to have rediscovered herself after participating in the show. “I really feel that people are going to see Divyanka in a very different light in Khatron Ke Khiladi. I had seen myself in this avatar in my childhood but that Divyanka got lost somewhere. I think people will see that old Divyanka through this show."

Divyanka is one of the most popular leading actresses in the television industry, best known for her role as Ishita Iyer in the popular show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.’ She also starred in another hit show ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.’ Divyanka and Vivek were also declared winners of Nach Baliye 8.

