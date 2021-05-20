Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Is Abhinav Shukla Ready for the Show?

After Bigg Boss 14, actor Abhinav Shukla is all set to try daredevil action in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The stunt-based reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is returning with a new season.

Abhinav is currently shooting in Cape Town with other participants. When we caught up with him, he said, “Watching Khatron Ke Khiladi as a viewer always had me observe the stunts as thrilling and challenging, so when I got the offer to take it up I agreed to it because I wanted to experience all the excitement and thrill the show has to offer."

After his wife, actress Rubina Dilaik, contracted Covid-19, the actor isolated himself at home and could not prepare for his participation on the reality show. He said, “There was no time for any preparation due to the lockdown and being in isolation for a few days as well, but both the lockdown and my isolation period have made me mentally tough to endure a lot."

“For now, I am aiming at using my strengths like situational awareness, easily adapting to the challenges and learning to handle my fears which are essential in making my journey a smooth one on the show," he added.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participants also include Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli Sana Makbul, Maheck Chahal and Sourabh Raaj Jain. It will air on Colors in July.

