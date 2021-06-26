Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 New Teaser: Shweta Tiwari Bursts into Tears As She Refuses to Perform Task

Stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 has been making headlines for all the right reasons. The makers have already dropped a couple of promos on the internet taking viewers’ excitement a notch higher. As the premiere date is approaching, a new promo featuring Shweta Tiwari is taking all over the internet. In the promo, the actress can be seen crying, screaming and yelling as she refuses to perform tasks. The clip has been shared on the official Instagram account of Colors TV channel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Earlier, the makers dropped promos featuring Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, and Arjun Bijlani. A couple of days ago, the channel also dropped a promo featuring Nikki Tamboli where she can be seen dealing with creepy crawlies and dangerous reptiles like spiders and lizards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, the shoot for the show has already been wrapped up and contestants are back in the town. They are following the safety norms by isolating themselves in a Mumbai Hotel. While Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari and Sana Makbul Khan are under 7 days quarantine along with other crew members, Abhinav Shukla headed to Punjab and Divyanka flew off to her hometown Bhopal.

The premiere date has not been announced yet, however, it is expected to replace the dance reality show Dance Deewane in July. The viewers are super excited to watch their favourite contestants doing daredevil stunts. As per the reports, Arjun, Divyanka, Varun Sood and Shweta are considered to be the top finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi this season.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here