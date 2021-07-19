Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli Aborts Elimination Task, Gets Evicted

South actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli becomes the first contestant to get evicted from adventure-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She performed the elimination task with Vishal Aditya Singh and couldn’t complete it.

#NikkiTamboli ka safar hota hai yahi khatam! We will miss her, what about you?#KKK11 pic.twitter.com/NrJipdpIbg— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) July 18, 2021

Along with Nikki and Vishal, the contestants in the bottom were Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul and Anushka Sen. However, the three completed the previous task and got saved from the elimination task.

Season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi premiered on Colors on July 17. In the first episode, the reality show’s host, Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty officially introduced the contestants of this season and also held three tasks involving different animals.

Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani and Anushka did the first task, Rahul, Abhinav Shukla and Astha Gill were picked by the host for the second task, and Nikki, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Divyanka Tripathi competed in the third task on day one of the reality show.

Meanwhile, on Bigg Boss 14, Nikki had reached top three with Rubina Dilaik and Rahul.

