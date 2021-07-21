Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli Says Her Brother's Death Did 'Disturb' Her Stunts

Nikki Tamboli, who took everyone by surprise with her impressive stint on Bigg Boss 14, failed to create magic in Khatron Ke Khiladi as she became the first contestant to get eliminated from the stunt-based reality show. Nikki was unable to perform a single stunt well on the show and got evicted in the second episode itself.

Talking about her journey coming to end so soon, Nikki told SpotboyE, “When I had signed the contract I felt that it will be one more super hit journey. I will once again entertain my fans and audience. But I lost my brother before going there and it did disturb me and my stunts. As I had to leave my family here and go. But I will not say that I was not fearful. I had a lot of fear in me in all the stunts. That incident had affected me so much that I didn’t even try the stunts."

The actress said that her family was also disappointed by her performance. “When I was sitting and watching my episodes with my family I could see that they are not very happy. The only thing that moment I felt as if I would have tried I may have gone a long way. I had trust in myself that I can overcome my fears and fight with my fears. But that didn’t happen. And I am also disappointed in myself. I was not expecting this short journey. I don’t know what happened to me suddenly I was going into panic mode and was not able to manipulate my mind," said Nikki.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here