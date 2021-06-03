Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli Teases Sana Makbul 'Bhai Hoga Tera' As They Kiss Arjun Bijlani

Nikki Tamboli is currently busy making memories with her co-contestants in Cape Town, where Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is being shot. On Wednesday, Nikki posted a few pictures of herself from her Cape Town diaries on her Instagram account. The pictures also feature Arjun Bijlani and Sana Makbul. While Arjun is standing in the middle, Sana and Nikki are posing on left and right, respectively. Both the actresses are kissing Arjun on the cheeks in the pictures. But it was Nikki’s hilarious caption that grabbed everyone’s attention. In the pictures, Nikki is donning a lavender co-ord set. Sana is wearing dark blue athleisure. While Arjun is sporting a quirky black T-shirt and olive-green pants. The text on Arjun’s T-shirt read, “Tera Bhai Sambhal Lega (Your brother will take care of it)". Nikki Tamboli wrote a ROFL caption in the post. Referring to his T-shirt’s text, Nikki wrote, “Bhai hoga tera."

Nikki rose to prominence after participating in Bigg Boss 14. She was one of the top 3 finalists on the show. She also appeared in Raghava Lawrence’s film Kanchana 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here