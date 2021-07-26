Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: 'No favouritism on Show', Rohit Shetty Tells Shweta Tiwari as Arjun Bijlani Wins K-medal

The ongoing season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been garnering immense attention from the audience ever since its commencement. In the latest episode, contestants Arjun Bijlani and Vishal Aditya Singh were seen battling to win the first K-medal of the season.

The task involved an operation where the participants had to rescue four mannequins from a bus sunk underwater. Arjun was the first to go in and faced difficulties performing in the chilled water. Another factor challenging him was the mannequins’ weight that soaked up water. Once the task was done, host Rohit Shetty lauded him that Arjun did not quit despite the challenges. Vishal faced struggles due to the same reasons just as Arjun. However, Vishal does not know swimming, but managed to complete the task successfully. However, despite the close margin of 20 seconds Arjun won the K-medal. Rohit called Vishal one of the strongest competitors and warned his fellow contestants not to underestimate him.

Shweta Tiwari seemed discontented with Arjun’s victory. When asked the reason by Rohit, she mentioned that although Vishal appeared to be quick while doing the task, Arjun managed to win. Rohit replied saying how strange this accusation of favouritism seems to him. He added that anyone winning or losing would have no impact on him or the channel. Rohit clarified that if a particular contestant wins, his films will not start doing good. Hence, there is no manipulation done to favour a contestant in the show.

The Sunday episode began with Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal fighting for the locket. The first task ends up with Vishal as the winner. The second stunt between Arjun and Shweta saw the former beat the latter. Next, it was a battle between Vishal, Aastha Gill and Saurabh Raj Jain. Once again, Vishal emerged victorious. However, he lost the final segment to Arjun.

