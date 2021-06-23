Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Participants are Back from Shoot in Cape Town, See Pics

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been shooting in Cape Town, South Africa for its latest edition and the unit has wrapped up filming. The cast was seen touching base in Mumbai recently. The likes of Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh were snapped as they retuned to Mumbai. The rest will soon follow suit.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will most likely replace Madhuri Dixit’s Dance Deewane 3. Reportedly, the show will premiere on Colors TV in the month of July this year. Though the final task has been conducted, the winner of KKK 11 will be announced at a live event, just like every year.

While there is still time for the show to go on air, the top 5 finalists have emerged. According to a report, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein fame-Divyanka Tripathi became the first finalist on the show. She was followed by Roadies winner and Ace of Space contestant Varun Sood. It had also come to light that Varun suffered a thumb injury from which he recovered.

Shweta Tiwari, who underwent a massive transformation over the last few years, has also reached the top-5. Arjun Bijlani, who is for the first time participating in a reality show, has also made up to the finals. As per reports, the fifth finalist was Bigg Boss 13 participant Vishal Aditya Singh.

