Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya Aborts Stunt Citing Back Issue, Fans Angry at Rohit Shetty for Scolding the Singer

Rahul Vaidya, who participated on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 after emerging as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 14, said "I had a great time doing this show".

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 top five finalists are Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood and Shweta Tiwari.

In Saturday’s episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, Rahul Vaidya got eliminated. He was pitted against actress Shweta Tiwari in the task. While the actress sustained in the helicopter for 9 minutes, the singer managed to complete 5 minutes inside it. In the same episode, the singer performed another task but aborted it citing his back issue. This disappointed host Rohit Shetty, who scolded him. However, this has disappointed Rahul’s fans.

The singer was supposed to cross a pole and collect two flags. He had to jump and catch the third one to complete the task. Rahul decided to give it a try but soon aborted it. Rohit then scolded the singer saying, “No one before you aborted the finale tasks.” While Shweta also aborted her stunt, Rohit said, “Rahul and Shweta, you both have eased out, especially Rahul. You could have done it. I didn’t like your attitude of aborting the task. There was a boy, Saurabh, who cried when he had to leave. It was his bad luck.”

Following the episode, several fans took to Twitter and alleged that Rohit has never appreciated Rahul.

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood and Shweta are the top five finalists of season 11.

first published:September 26, 2021, 14:14 IST