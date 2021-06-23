Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya Returns to Mumbai, Plans Dinner Date With Disha, Aly, Jasmin

Rahul Vaidya is back in Mumbai after a month-long shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. The singer, who constantly updated his fans about his daily shenanigans from the sets of KKK11, is super excited to be back home. On Tuesday, a fan asked the singer on Twitter about his catch-up plans with his good friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. To which, Rahul responded that he’d soon go out for dinner with his girlfriend Disha Parmar and Aly-Jasmin once he finishes his quarantine.

Aly-Jasmin became good friends with Rahul on Bigg Boss 14. Aly not only realised his love for Jasmin on the show but also found a best friend in Rahul Vaidya. Rahul too realised his love for Disha during his stay. On her birthday in November, the Indian Idol singer, in a surprising move, proposed to his ladylove on national television. And then on Valentine’s Day, she stepped inside the house to say yes to him.

Bigg Boss 14 ended on February 21 and Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni both were in the Top 5. While Rahul emerged as the first runner-up, Rubina Dilaik was declared the winner.

