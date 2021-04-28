Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya to Abhinav Shukla and Divyanka Tripathi, Here are the Participants

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been in the pipeline for sometime and now the probable list of contestants is also out. The famous stunt reality show is in it’s eleventh season and this time the thrill quotient will be at an all time high. Reportedly, the new season will be shot in South Africa with Rohit Shetty returning as the host. The previous season of KKK saw Karishma Tanna winning, with Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande being crowned the first and the second runner ups respectively.

A shorter season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, titled Made in India was also launched after season 10 and Nia Sharma won it. Talking about the new season, the contestants list is a mixed bag of celebrities from the TV background. Here’s a complete list of contestants on KKK 11.

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul was the runner-up on Bigg Boss 14. He is reportedly the highest paid contestant this year on KKK.

Divyanka Tripathi

Telly actress Divyanka will shed her daily soap image for KKK.

Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav shot to limelight in the 14th season of Bigg Boss.

Nikki Tamboli

Another contestant going into KKK straight from Bigg Boss 14 is Nikki.

Varun Sood

Roadies fame Varun Sood will also be seen in KKK 11.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun will be participating KKK 11 after confirming it earlier.

Anushka Sen

Anushka may be the youngest participant in KKK 11.

Sana Sayyad

Sana has been a part of dating reality show Splitsvilla. Her claim to fame though has been Divya Drishti and Lockdown Ki Lovestory.

Mahekk Chahal

Wanted and Bigg Boss fame Mahekk will be seen in KKK 11.

Aastha Gill

Aastha is famous for singing DJ Waley Babu song with Badshah.

Sanaya Irani

Sanaya will be making her comeback on TV with KKK 11.

Vishal Aditya Singh

Chandrakanta actor Vishal Aditya Singh is also not alien to reality shows. He has done Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss earlier.

