Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya to Divyanka Tripathi, Here are the Participants

After a long wait, the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is finally on air. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show premiered on Colors on July 17. In the first episode, Rohit officially introduced the contestants of this season and also held three tasks involving different animals. With the show attracting the audience’s attention, we take a look at all the participants this year.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari rose to fame with her performance as Prerna Sharma Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Some of her other popular works include Begusarai, Parvarrish and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She was also the winner of the shows Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur.

Rahul Vaidya

Singer Rahul Vaidya came under the spotlight after he participated in the first season of the singing reality show Indian Idol, where he was the second runner-up. He also bagged the first prize in two singing reality shows Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla. Apart from that, he also became the runner-up on Bigg Boss 14 last year. He is reportedly the highest-paid contestant this year on KKK.

Aastha Gill

Aastha Gill is popularly known for voicing songs like Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, DJ Wale Babu, Kamariya, Proper Patola and Naagin. Her latest song Paani Paani with rapper Badshah, featuring Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has created quite the buzz.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya rose to fame by playing Dr Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was also the winner of the dance reality show Nach Baliye. In 2019 she made her OTT debut with the show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala that premiered on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav Shukla is best known for his roles in daily soaps like Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Chotti Bahu and Diya Aur Baati Hum. He was also one of the most popular and loved participants of Bigg Boss 14 where he participated with his wife, actress Rubina Dilaik.

Nikki Tamboli

Another contestant going into KKK straight from Bigg Boss 14 is Nikki Tamboli. She is known for the film Kanchana 3. She was the second runner up of Bigg Boss 14 last year.

Varun Sood

Roadies fame Varun Sood will also be seen in KKK 11. A couple of days back, Varun reportedly got injured on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 and was rushed to the hospital. He had injured his wrist and was literally yelping. He was given the option of taking a rest for two-three days but has returned to the set.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani is a well-known face on Television with popular shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin and Ishq Mein Marjawan to his name. He had also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and hosted the first two seasons of the dance reality show Dance Deewane. Apart from the small screen, he had made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Direct Ishq and ventured into OTT with the 2020 series State of Seize: 26/11. He recently confirmed that he has also been offered the reality show Bigg Boss.

Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen of Jhansi Ki Rani fame is the youngest actor on Khatron Ke Khiladi. She also appeared in the show Baalveer.

Sana Makbul

Sana Makbul’s notable works include Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and the series Arjun.

Mahek Chahal

Mahek Chahal was a participant in Bigg Boss Season 5. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film Nayee Padosan where she played the lead role. She was also in Salman Khan’s action flick Wanted. Her last film was Nirdosh in 2018.

Vishal Aditya Singh

Chandrakanta actor Vishal Aditya Singh is also not alien to reality shows. He has done Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss earlier.

Saurabh Raaj Jain

Saurabh Raaj Jain is best known for his character of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat and Lord Shiva in Mahakali. Apart from that, he has done shows like Uttaran, Chandragupta Maurya and Patiala Babes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here