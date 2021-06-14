Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sana Makbul Celebrates Her Birthday With Cupcakes in Cape Town

TV actress Sana Makbul celebrated her 28th birthday on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. Though the star is away from friends and family, her co-contestants celebrated her special day. Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh ensured that Sana cuts her cake as the clock strikes 12. The boys had bought cute cupcakes for the actress. Sana, who was dressed in a white sweatshirt and shorts, blew the candles and started her birthday celebrations. The KKK-11 co-contestants also posted sweet birthday messages for the actress.

TV actress and Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Shweta Tiwari shared a BTS picture from KKK 11 shoot with the birthday girl on her Instagram handle. Referring to Sana as pooo, Shweta wished her a very happy birthday.

Arjun Bijlani and Sana have known each other for the longest of time. Arjun shared a picture collage of him and Sana on his Instagram handle. He extended birthday wishes to the actress and wrote that Sana indeed is having a great birthday in Cape Town.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli shared pictures with the birthday girl and called her a crazy, fun, and fabulous diva. Nikki further wrote that she is grateful for the friendship bond the two have shared.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also shared a photo of Sana on her Instagram story and wished her a happy birthday.

The 11th season of KKK is being currently shot in Cape Town. The list of contestants who participated this year includes Sana, Anushka Sen, Arjun, Nikki, Shweta, Divyanka, Abhinav, Rahul Vaidya, Aastha Gill, Varun, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal, and Mahekk Chahal.

According to some reports, the stunt-based reality show is likely to replace Madhuri Dixit's Dance Deewane 3 on Colors TV. The show will go on-air in July during the weekend slot. Earlier, singer and KKK 11 contestant Rahul had also confirmed the news on his Instagram post.

