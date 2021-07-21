Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sana Makbul’s Underwater Stunt Leaves Fans Dazed

Sana Makbul, who was in Cape Town shooting for the adventure-based reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant, made memories worth a lifetime there. The diva recently revealed a challenge she participated in. She posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of the tough underwater task performed by her. She was seen in a swimsuit and goggles and tied her hair back in a braided ponytail. In the video, she is bound to a rotating disk and iron chains with belts for support. The disk is placed vertically at the edge of the pool.

While the disk rotates completely 360 degrees, the contestant is not supposed to move. While staying upside down, the part from the individual’s head to neck will remain submerged in the water for sometime. The contestant who survives the pressure with the most rotation counts is announced the winner. Sana not only aces the intensive pressure task, but finishes in a record time of 36 seconds. After her stunt, she was lauded for her efforts by all the contestants and show host Rohit Shetty.

While sharing the video, Sana wrote, “Well a lot of people aborted this stunt in the past, the idea was to complete the stunt in as calm and composed a way as possible. And then it happened. Thank you all for the love and appreciation I am receiving. You will see a lot more thrilling/ daring stunts coming soon”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Makbul (@divasana)

During a recent interaction with ETimes, Sana opened up about her journey on the show, and performing with the contestants and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. She was all praise for the show host and the unit for shooting with precautions. Sana also spoke about her newly forged friendship with Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss fame. Season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi premiered on July 17 this year. The contestants include Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Mahek Chahal, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood and Aastha Gill.

