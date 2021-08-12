Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari Breaks Silence on Being Blamed for Aastha Gill's Eviction

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 recently made the headlines after singer Aastha Gill’s eviction from the show, which did not sit well with the netizens and followers of the show. Actress Shweta Tiwari was blamed for her poor judgement as she selected Aastha for the underwater elimination task, despite knowing she can’t swim. Amid netizens pointing fingers at her, the actress opened up on the issue. Talking to a Bollywood paparazzo, she said that earlier people were pointing fingers at Arjun Bijlani for Saurabh Raj Jain’s elimination, now they are pointing fingers at her.

When asked about the ongoing Twitter war, Shweta answered, “Last week they were talking about Arjun, this week they are talking about me and next week it will be someone else." Talking about people blaming her for the elimination, she added, “It would have happened for some reason or either. I had faith in Aastha and that’s why she was in my team. I know she had potential. But someone had to get nominated, and these wars will go on. They are never-ending".

Watch the video here:

Recently, Arjun Bijlani shared a reel on Instagram where he can be seen partying with Aastha, Shweta, Sana Makbul and Vishal Singh.

Earlier he had also called Shweta’s decision unfair.

