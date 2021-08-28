Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari Messes with Divyanka Tripathi, Asks if She is Really Scared of Heights

Khatron Ke Khiladi has seen several daring contestants over the years but one of the most favourite contestants is "bahu rani" of television Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. She has stunned everyone. She performed the death-defying stunts with utmost ease leaving her co-contestants and host of the show, Rohit Shetty impressed. From carrying a baby crocodile in her arms to performing height stunts, Divyanka never disappoints the viewers of the show and especially her fans. Apart from the stunts, some funny clips of the contestants engaging in funny banter with each other have also been aired on the show.

In one such clip, which was shared by a fan page, Shweta Tiwari was seen making a shocking revelation about Divyanaka which left her speechless. Shweta exposed Divyanka in front of other contestants, which left her embarrassed as Divyanaka was able to say nothing in her defence. However, the jokes were all in good spirits.

In the video, Shweta was heard saying that Divyanka had told her that she suffers from vertigo and is afraid of height but the reality is not the same. Shweta further said that, however, when she went through Divyanka’s Instagram, she stumbled upon videos of her skydiving with her hubby. In response to the revelation, Divyanka states that one can do anything for love. This funny banter left Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh and Abhinav Shukla in splits.

Watch the full video here –

So far, contestants like Mahekk Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, and Vishal have been eliminated from the show. Though Nikki came in as a wild card entry, she got eliminated last week. On the other hand, Aastha, Vishal, and Sourabh will get another chance to earn their place back in the show. In the promo, Shetty was heard saying that the trio deserves one more chance as they have the ability to give a tough fight to other contestants. He also highlighted that these contestants were eliminated because of someone else.

