Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: These Three Celebrities Are Back As Wild Card Entries

Stunt television series Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen. Now, Colors TV has dropped a promo wherein host Rohit Shetty is seen announcing three wild card entries. The channel has shared the promo on its official Instagram handle.

In the last episode, Rohit announced the double elimination of Vishal Aditya Singh and Nikki Tamboli from the show. Soon after the episode ended, many took to their social media accounts and expressed displeasure over Vishal’s elimination from the show. However, three celebrities got out of the show, not because of their fault but others’.

And that compelled makers of the show to bring back the eliminated celebrities as wild card entries. Vishal Aditya Singh, Saurabh Raaj Jain and Aastha Gill were the ones who have now returned to the show.

In the promo clip, Rohit was heard saying that those contestants, who got eliminated because of their co-contestant, will be given another chance to prove their calibre. The caption to the post read, “GOOD NEWS: @vishalsingh713, @aasthagill aur @sourabhraaj.jain dikhenge phir #KKK11 par??"

During the elimination round, Arjun Bijlani had nominated actor Sourabh Raj Jain in his place, using his K-medal power. He took more time in finishing the elimination stunt and eventually got out of the show. Similarly, Shweta Tiwari nominated Aastha Gill for a stunt after her team lost the task. But since she was a non-swimmer and the stunt was underwater, she aborted it after a while and got out.

Now, the trio is back once again to give tough competition to others. Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli and Meher Chahal have been permanently evicted from the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here