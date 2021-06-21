Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Top 5 Highlights of the Show so Far

Rohit Shetty recently shared the promo of the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. In the video, he talks about this season being a battleground of a face-off between ‘darr’ (fear) and dare.

Shetty along with the participants is shooting for the new season in South Africa’s Cape Town. As we wait for the new season, here’s what is happening in Cape Town:

Varun Soon injured

Varun Sood reportedly got injured on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 and was rushed to the hospital. According to a report, he suffered an injury while performing a risky stunt. He had injured his wrist and was literally yelping.

Anushka Sen tests positive for Covid-19

Anushka Sen has reportedly contracted Covid-19 while shooting for Season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She has apparently not shown any symptoms but after her test reports came positive; she quarantined herself and the shooting is on with the rest of the crew.

Rahul Vaidya received cake from his fans

Rahul received a surprise from his fans in the form of a delicious cake. He shared the video of the cake he received on Instagram. In the video, he asks how his fans guessed the address correctly. He then proceeds to enjoy the delicious red velvet cake.

Mass elimination

Earlier it was reported that Vishal Aditya Singh is the first contestant to have been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Now, it is being said that Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Astha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, and Anushka Sen’s journey has reportedly ended. However, there’s no official confirmation yet.

Arjun Biljani missing son on Father’s Day

Arjun Biljani was earlier seen celebrating eighth wedding anniversary with wife over a video call. Now, the actor has uploaded a collage of pictures with his son Ayaan. He is missing Ayaan all the more as everyone celebrates Father’s Day on Sunday. Arjun wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to me. Missing you champ. Coming soon! #happyfather’s day."

