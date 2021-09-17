Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Tops TRP Chart in Non-Fiction Category

The stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has become very popular among the audience. The audience are often left stunned while watching the daredevil stunts by the celebrities.

Film director Rohit Shetty is successfully hosting the show with a touch of humour. Colors TV’s favourite reality show now has secured the number one place in the latest TRP ratings in the nonfiction category. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 became number one on the TRP charts while second position went to dance reality show Super Dancer 4 and Dance Deewane 3 came third.

The popular comedy programme on Sony TV, The Kapil Sharma Show, became third while Amitabh Bachchan hosted famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 stood at the fifth position.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has reached its final phase. Soon the winner of the show will be announced but because of the amazing performances of the contestants the show has presently become very interesting. TV stars Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya and Vishal Aditya Singh have become the top five finalists of the show.

Audience got to witness a completely new side of TV actress Divyanka on the show. She has been a strong contestant who is fearless and faces all the challenges. The host of the show Rohit Shetty keeps entertaining the audience by cracking jokes in between dangerous stunts and he also encourages the contestants.

The finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have shot the ‘Mahasangam’ episode with Dance Deewane 3 team. Arjun Bijlani, who was the original host of the dance show, will be seen hosting this special episode. In this ‘Mahasangam’ episode the audience will get to see stunts and dance together.

