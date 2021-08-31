Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Twitter User Calls Varun Sood 'Dumb', He Replies

A Twitter user recently criticised TV personality, Varun Sood, for his performance on the stunt reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Not just that, the user called him “dumb" and even advised Varun to remove the word “athlete" from his bio.

“Dumb @VSood12 apne bio mai se athlete hata do. athlete vale ek bhi kam nahi kiye hai. ‘Badi badi baate vada pav khate’ (with lots of laughing emoji), (Dumb Varun, you should remove athlete from your bio, you have done nothing an athlete does. Tall claims but nothing to back it up) #VarunSood #oversmart #overconfident #KKK11,” the user tweeted.

Varun, whose Twitter bio reads “actor, VJ, athlete", responded to the aforementioned tweet with a picture wherein he is seen holding a trophy he won at a basketball tournament.

After Varun’s reply to the original tweet, his fans and supporters backed him and appreciated.

“Yee nalle logo ko prove karna baand kaaro vaai U r a Celeb plz dont give too much attention to one who dsnt dsrv Its A reqst," wrote a Twitter user. Another said, “Varun, don’t give importance to haters. Even if you show them all your achievements, they’ll still keep on hating cuz they are jealous of you. Rest we all know that you are very hardworking and strong.”

Varun had originally shared the picture of himself holding the trophy on his Instagram account in March. In the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Varun terminated a water stunt and failed to root out his fear. With actor Arjun Bijlani and Anushka Sen, Varun performed the elimination stunt at the end of which Anushka was eliminated from the show.

Varun, in a recent tweet, talking about his performance, wrote that the entire week he was rushing to just win and complete every stunt and was not able to focus on enjoying them, something how he used to.

