Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh Posts Mushy Pics With Sana Makbul

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participants have kept their fans’ eyes glued to their social media handles. From Divyanka Tripathi to Shweta Tiwari, and Sana Makbul, every contestant has been taking over the internet. Now, the mushy pictures of Vishal Aditya Singh with Sana have left everyone wondering about their chemistry. The actor dropped a lovey-dovey picture with Sana and captioned it as ‘Aayat Ki Tarah’. The duo can be seen sharing a romantic moment. It seems like Vishal is bonding well with the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713)

The picture has left their fans as well as fellow contestants and friends in awe of their bond. While Nikki commented, “Love is in the air," Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Shonaaaaa babooooooo." Sana too has commented on the post with love emojis and wrote “Haayein." Well, even we wonder about what’s cooking between them.

Vishal shares a great bond with other fellow contestants as well. His social media posts are proof that the actor is gelling well with co-participants. In his previous post, he dropped some adorable snaps with Nikki and called her “a Monday girl” and himself “a Sunday boy.” The pictures garnered a lot of attention after they surfaced on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713)

Nikki commented on the post and wrote called him “amazing." However, Abhinav Shukla wittily commented that he is an “everyday man." Other participants of the reality adventure show this year are Rahul Vaidya, Aastha Gill, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Anushka Sen, and Mahekk Chahal. The show is being shot in Cape Town and is expected to go on floors in July. However, the final release date has not been announced yet. Vishal was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 along with her ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here