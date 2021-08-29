Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh Says 'Nikaah Hoga' After Dinner Date with Sana Makbul, Shweta Tiwari Reacts

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul, who are rumoured to be dating, were recently papped in the city after their dinner date. When one of the photographers asked Vishal when was the actor tying the knot, Vishal answered, “Shaadi thode hi hogi? Nikaah hoga. Ladki toh dekho, paagal ho kya yaar!”

Following this, Shweta Tiwari, also a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, was quizzed at the Mumbai airport about the rumoured couple. The actress said, “Kya kahun? Usse ladki mil gayi toh mil gayi (What can I say? If he says he has found a girl, he has).” When further prodded, Shweta added, “Aaj kal ke bachche maa-baap se pooch ke kuch nahin karte (Kids nowadays don’t ask their parents for permission before doing things).”

Earlier, speaking to a leading daily, Vishal had said, “Let me clear it, Sana is a great friend and I would like to tell the world, ‘duniya walon jalo mat, ek ladka aur ek ladki dost ho sakte hain (people, don’t be jealous, a girl and a boy can be good friends too)’. It does not necessarily have to be a romantic relationship always. Besides, I also posted pictures with Niki Tamboli, but no one linked me with her."

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants also include Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill and Varun Sood.

