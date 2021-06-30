Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Nikki Tamboli Wanted to Donate Plasma Before Brother's Death

Actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli lost her elder brother Jatin Tamboli to Covid-19 in May. A few days after her brother’s death Nikki flew to Cape Town to shoot Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Most participants are now back in Mumbai, waiting for the show to air on TV in July.

In a recent interview, Nikki talked about her rough year, where she became Covid-19 positive and then lost her brother. Talking to Times of India, Nikki revealed that she was in a very bad condition, but had to do her chores as she was living alone.

Talking about her brother, she said, “He was hospitalized for a lung infection and his oxygen level was low. Subsequently he also got COVID and then succumbed to it."

Nikki revealed that she had planned to donate plasma after recovering from Covid-19. “Even when I had COVID I had thought I would donate plasma once I recovered. And when my brother too got the virus, it made my resolve stronger. I was all geared up to donate when three days later my brother passed away and on the fourth day I flew out to Cape Town for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.”

The actress also opened up about being trolled for participating in the adventure shows. She said that it takes courage to stick to ones commitments even in the face of personal adversity. Her brother wanted her to participate in the show and hence she did it in his honour, she added.

In early May, Nikki took to Instagram to pen a lengthy and emotional note announcing the demise of her brother. She has since deleted the post. She also shared another post directed towards people who trolled her for participating in the reality show after her brother’s demise. Nikki said that she is doing the show for her brother as it was his dream to see her on the show and he has a lot of confidence in her. Nikki told that she wants to make her brother proud and is ready for the challenges.

Meanwhile, the current season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is being hosted by Rohit Shetty. The participants include Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli Sana Makbul, Maheck Chahal and Sourabh Raaj Jain.

