KKK 12: After Divya Agarwal, Siddharth Nigam Turns Down Offer Due To Prior Commitments

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is coming soon and it is no secret. While several celebrities who will be taking part in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show have been confirmed, some other names are doing rounds on social media. Recently, it was reported that Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Siddharth Nigam is also likely to participate in the show. However, the young actor has now dismissed the reports saying he has prior commitments. He also added that his fans might see him in the show in the coming years.

“Lately people have been asking me if I am doing the show or not. I’d like to tell everyone that I will be doing Khatron Ke Khiladi someday, but not this year,” Siddharth told E-Times.

“As much as I’d like to do the show, now is not the right time. So you might see me doing KKK in the coming years because I love the format and I would love to be part of the show,” the actor added.

Siddharth further explained that he has prior commitments due to which he will not be able to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. “I have a couple of projects that I am in talks for and I will have to be present physically here for the discussion. So it was not possible for me to cancel all my commitments at the last minute and hence I had to let go of the reality show this year. If they offer me the show next year, I will definitely take it up,” he shared.

Siddharth Nigam is best known for his performances in television shows like Hero Gayab Mode On, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Chandra Nandini and Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga among others.

Earlier today, it was reported that Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal has turned down KKK 12 offer due to prior commitments. Meanwhile, other celebrities who have been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 so far are Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Chetna Pande, Erika Packard and social media star Mr Faisu. If reports are to be believed, the shooting for the show will begin soon. As reported by TellyChakkar.com, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shooting will start in the last week of May prior to which, contestants will be flying to South Africa. The show is likely to go on air in mid-July. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same so far.

