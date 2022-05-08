Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Complete Contestants List: Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi and Others Set For Rohit Shetty's Show

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all coming soon and it is no more a secret. While the show will be hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, several celebrities will be facing their worst fears in the show. Reportedly, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shooting will start in the last week of May prior to which, contestants will be flying to South Africa. The show is likely to go on air in mid-July. While there is no official announcement on this so far, several celebrities have already been confirmed for the show. Check out the list here:

Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 winner will now be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. “I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi. I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir’s guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour,” Rubina said confirming the news.

Shivangi Joshi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi is all set to participate in Rohit Shetty’s show. “Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited for it. The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir. I am sure he will bring a lot of motivation to me," she said.

Sriti Jha

Sriti is popularly known for Kumkum Bhagya and Balika Vadhu 1. She has also been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Talking about the show, she said, “I am absolutely petrified of doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but it’s a decision I’ve made. I do not play well with danger. In situations that require me to choose a ‘fight or flight’, I always chose flight. This decision is extremely contradictory to my personality, but I am extremely excited to surprise even myself if not anyone else. I am expecting it to be a fun decision overall.”

Rajiv Adatia

After his Bigg Boss 15 stint, Rajiv will now be seen in the stunt-based reality show too. “I am so happy to be a part of the show since I believe it’s once in a lifetime opportunity. It is a true test of your mental and physical strength, and I am all geared up to put my skills to test,” he said.

Tushar Kalia

Ace choreographer Tushar Kalia is now confirmed to be a part of the show. Talking about his entry in the show, Tushar Kalia said, “Performing action and stunts has always been on my list and participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi is a step in that direction. My interest in exploring newer adventures will come in handy during this journey and I’m looking forward to it under Rohit sir’s guidance".

Mohit Malik

Television actor Mohit Malik has also been confirmed for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Earlier, he expressed excitement for the show and said, “It is true that I had to opt-out for the last few years because of my shooting for shows and then my son Ekbir was born. But, this year I was certain, if the makers called me, I would be a part of it. I love doing adventure stunts and for my current web show too, I had to prep a lot because it involved a lot of action. I am afraid of heights but I will overcome it."

Pratik Sehajpal

Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal is also among the list of confirmed contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi. “I’ve always been a competitive person and believed in challenging myself on a daily basis. When my adrenaline gets pumping, I take the leap of faith and guess what? That is when I really fly! The key is to simply close your eyes and put faith in whatever you do," he said.

Chetna Pande

Actress Chetna Pande is also all set to participate in Rohit Shetty’s show. “The show truly tests one’s determination and willpower. I am all set to go an extra mile to make a mark in this unexplored territory,” she said.

Erika Packard

Model and actor Erika Packard will also be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Talking about her entry in the show, she said, “I always wanted to test my capabilities and conquer my fears. I am glad that I am going to be part of a cult show like ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, which will not only help me emerge physically stronger but also test the limits of my mental strength.”

Mr Faisu

Social media star Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu will also conquer his fears and survive the gruesome stunts Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. “From being a social media super-star to now participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, the feeling itself is unfathomable. Sharing the screen with the almighty of action, Rohit Shetty and performing adventures under his mentorship is what I am looking forward to in the show. I am ready for the thrill, action and adventure that awaits this season,” he said.

Meanwhile, comedian and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui is also likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, there is no official announcement so far.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.