Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestant Mohit Malik Talks About His Son, Reveals His Parenting Mantra | Exclusive

Television actor Mohit Malik is all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He is currently in Cape Town, South Africa as the shooting for Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show has already started. As Mohit begins his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey, we get to ask him about his preparation. In an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Mohit Malik revealed his worst fear which he hopes to overcome in the show.

He also talked about his son Ekbir and how much he will be missing his munchkin as he shoots away from home. Mohit also mentioned how he and his actress-wife Addite divide parenting duties. Read on to know what the actor has to say.

What’s your biggest fear that you hope to overcome in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

Fear of heights.

Are you practicing something or taking some training before joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

Yes, I have been swimming. I am working out. I am working on my body and I have been meditating.

Is it difficult to leave your son behind because you’ll be leaving for Cape Town soon?

Yes, it is very difficult. Ask any father, they will reply the same. I am going to miss Ekbir a lot. How will I stay there without him! But I also want to say that I am doing this for Ekbir. I want him to see that I tried my best to overcome my fears and that he should be proud of me.

Do you and Addite divide parenting duties? What are the things you guys follow respectively?

We switch. When Aditie is not at home and I am there, then I take him for walks and I do everything. When I am shooting, Aditie is home, she does all of the things. We switch our duties. There’s nothing like I am supposed to do certain things and she is supposed to do other things. There’s no male-female (division of duties). We both do everything. I change his diapers, I clean him. I do everything. When she is not there, I do the job. When I am not there, she takes care of everything. But I must say that he is a very calm child and a very sensible baby. He understands when I am not there. He does not get used to that his dad and mom are supposed to do certain things. Yes, there’s one thing that he sleeps with his mother. He can play when me but whenever he is asleep, he will leave me and go to his mother.

For how many weeks do you think you’ll be able to survive in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

Till the end.

