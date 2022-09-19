KKK 12 Finale: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde Join Rohit Shetty's Show | Exclusive Pics

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is gearing up for its grand finale. While fans are waiting to know who will win Rohit Shetty’s show, the finale episode was shot in Mumbai on Sunday i.e September 18. Guess who graced the mega episode? None other than the cast of Circus – Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.

News18 Showsha has now accessed exclusive pictures of the three superstars gracing the finale episode. While Ranveer Singh can be seen donning an all-black attire, Jacqueline looked gorgeous too in a black and silver outfit. Pooja Hegde also looked stunning in a white top which she paired with blue trousers. In one of the pictures, the Circus actors can be seen showing off their moves on the stage, whereas another click is from behind the stage in which Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde can be spotted.

Meanwhile, during the semi-final of the show, Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia were eliminated. During the elimination stunt, Nishant was not feeling well due to which the host, Rohit Shetty decided to eliminate him. On the other hand, Rajiv performed the elimination stunt with Rubina Dilaik. While the Bigg Boss 14 winner finished the task, Rajiv fell down soon after he started it, therefore eliminated.

With this, the contestants who are competing for the winner’s trophy now are Tushar Kalia, Rubina Dilaik, Mr. Faisu, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik and Jannat Zubair.