Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair Is The Highest Paid Celebrity; A Look At Other Contestants' Fee

The shooting for season 12 of stunt-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi has kicked off in Cape Town, South Africa. This season has corralled a number of TV stars and social media personalities whose names had spilled out earlier. Now, details on the remuneration of these contestants have also been revealed.

This season is packed with influencers and internet sensations and reports suggest that they have struck a lucrative deal to appear in the show. Most of them will be taking huge sums home but actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani is said to be the highest-paid contestant of the season, reported FilmiBeat.

Jannat, who has appeared in the hit TV show Tu Aashiqui, will be getting a fat cheque of Rs 18 lakh for every episode that she shoots for in the show.

Another contestant to bag a huge amount is the social media sensation, Faisal Sheikh. He too is raking in a significant sum of Rs 17 lakh per episode in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. TV star and ex-Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik will also be seen in the show for which she has charged a good amount.

Having appeared in several TV shows, Rubina is expected to be paid anywhere between 10 to 15 lakh per week. Next up is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi. The show makers have kept Shivangi in the same pay band as Rubina and she will also be getting between Rs 10 and Rs 15 lakh per week.

Pratik Sehjpal, who participated in Bigg Boss OTT and made his way to Bigg Boss 15 house subsequently, will be paid around Rs 10 lakh for every episode. TV actress Sriti Jha will also test her limits in the stunt show and is likely to be paid a sum of Rs 5 lakh per week.

Stand-up comedian and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui will rake in between Rs 3.5 and Rs 4 lakh for each week.

