Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha, Dance Deewane's Tushar Kalia Confirmed!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been making headlines for a long time now. While several speculations are being made about who will be participating in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, here are three other celebrities who have been confirmed. Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha, Dance Deewane judge Tushar Kalia and model Erika Packard are all set to begin an adventurous ride.

Sriti Jha mentioned how her decision to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is ‘contradictory’ to her personality. “I am absolutely petrified of doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but it’s a decision I’ve made. I do not play well with danger. In situations that require me to choose a ‘fight or flight’, I always chose flight. This decision is extremely contradictory to my personality, but I am extremely excited to surprise even myself if not anyone else. I am expecting it to be a fun decision overall,” she said.

Ace choreographer Tushar Kalia also talked about his entry into the show and said, “Performing action and stunts have always been on my list and participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi is a step in that direction. My interest in exploring newer adventures will come in handy during this journey and I’m looking forward to it under Rohit sir’s guidance".

Model and actor Erika Packard also mentioned how she always wanted to conquer her fears and said, “I am glad that I am going to be part of a cult show like ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, which will not only help me emerge physically stronger but also test the limits of my mental strength.”

Meanwhile, other contestants who have been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 so far are Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, and Chetna Pande. If reports are to be believed, the shooting for the show will begin soon. As reported by TellyChakkar.com, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shooting will start in the last week of May prior to which, contestants will be flying to South Africa. The show is likely to go on air in mid-July. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same so far.

