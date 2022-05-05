Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik Confirms Being a Part, Says ‘I Want To Win The Trophy’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is promising more action by roping in our favourite TV stars. Many have already confirmed their participation- including Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia and Chetna Pande. Now, Mohit Malik has also confirmed that he will be participating on this reality show.

Talking to ETimes, Mohit confirmed his participation and said, “I am excited to be in Khatron…It is true that I had to opt out for the last few years because of my shooting for shows and then my son Ekbir was born. But, this year I was certain, if the makers called me, I would be a part of it. I love doing adventure stunts and for my current web show too, I had to prep a lot because it involved a lot of action. I am afraid of heights but I will overcome it."

Mohit, who was last seen in Lockdown Ki Love Story, is confident that he will be able to lift the trophy on the show. “Addite and I have been enjoying a lot of time with Ekbir, and I have grown very attached to him, so even the thought of going away from him gives me shivers but work is important and sometimes it is okay to live alone for your work pursuits. I am contesting in the show with the thought of winning it. When I last participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, I was the finalist and I deserved to win. So, this time, I want to win the trophy," the Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor quipped.

Last year also, the actor claimed that he had been approached for the show, but had to turn it down as he and wife Addite had just welcomed son Ekbir. A number of names have been doing the rounds, and apart from the ones confirmed, names of celebs like Munawar Faruqui, Pratik Sehajpal, Mr. Faisu, Sriti Jha and Erica Fernandes have also been doing the rounds. The contestants will take off to Cape Town next week.

