Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Munawar Faruqui to Join the Show Late, Not Opting Out

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 had left for Cape Town in South Africa last night. Many of the contestants like Pratik Sehajpal and Mr Faisu were even mobbed. However, one contestant who seemed to be missing from the scenario was Munawar Faruqui. The Lock Upp winner was not spotted at the airport. What is more surprising is the fact that he was spotted in the city today, with his girlfriend Nazila, and had also posted about his upcoming stand-up show, which will take place on the 29th of May, Sunday at Malad.

So, will Munawar not be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? We got in touch with Munawar’s team who confirmed that the comedian is still very much a part of the show. However, he would just be joining the other participants in Cape Town a little later.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that the comedian and Lock Upp winner ran into some visa issues. His application for a visa was rejected and therefore he had no option but to drop out of the adventure-based reality show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. When we asked the team about Munawar’s visa issues, the team declined to comment.

The fact that Munawar would be joining late seems to have been decided earlier. The comedian had scheduled a live show on Sunday, May 29, in Mumbai already and had also posted about it on his social media.

Munawar was a participant in the first season of Lock Upp. He and Payal Rohatgi became the finalists, and Kangana Ranaut selected Munawar as the winner. The comedian then also opened up about his girlfriend, Nazila. The duo would soon appear together in their first-ever music video, titled Halki Si Barsaat.

