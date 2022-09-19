Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat Quits Ahead of Finale, Rajiv Adatia Gets Eliminated

Reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi undoubtedly puts the competitors' resilience to test and gets more difficult with each stunt. The contenders are preparing to sharpen their talents in order to win as the competition inches closer to the final week. But we have bad news for all Nishant Bhat fans. Ahead of the final, the choreographer decided to leave the show citing health issues. In another update from the show, Rajiv Adatia was also eliminated after Rubina Dilaik outperformed him in a semi-final task.

The elimination stunt, in the previous episode, was supposed to be a clash between Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, and Rajiv Adatia. However, after Nishant’s exit, Rubina and Rajiv locked horns. The actress emerged victorious. With the win, Rubina became the second finalist in the show. Tushar Kalia was the first finalist after he bagged the ticket to the finale in the September 11 episode.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is gearing up for its grand finale. The upcoming episode will witness tough competition between Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik and Kanika Mann. It will be worth watching who will join Tushar Kalia and Rubina Dilaik.

While fans are eager to know the winner, the finale episode was shot in Mumbai on Sunday, September 18. The cast of Circus – Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde turned up for the finale episode, and we can’t keep calm.

The celebrities who participated in the 12th season of the action-packed reality series are Tushar Kalia, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, and Erika Packard.

