Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal, Erica Fernandes 'Almost Confirmed', Shivangi Joshi Highest Paid Contestant | Reports

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been making headlines for a long time now. Even though there is no official announcement regarding the show so far, speculations are being made about the celebrities who are likely to take part in the stunt-based reality show.

As reported by Bigg Boss Tak, Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia have been ‘almost confirmed’ for the show. Bigg Boss 13 fame and television actress Arti Singh is also in talks for KKK 12. Other celebrities whose names have been reported as ‘almost confirmed’ contestants are Tushar Kalia, Pavitra Punia, Urvashi Dholakia and Erica Fernandes. Reportedly, Balika Vadhu 2 fame Shivangi Joshi is also in talks for the show and is likely to be the highest-paid contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, there is no official confirmation on any of these names so far.

EXCLUSIVE #BiggBoss_Tak☆ #KhatronKeKhiladi12 will be host by #RohitShetty ☆This time too #KhatronKeKhiladi will be shot in South Africa ☆Almost Conf- Arti Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Tushar Kalia, Pavitra Punia, Urvashi, Erica, Paras — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 28, 2022

The entertainment portal also claimed that the shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is likely to begin in April end or in May beginning. The show might go on air in July.

#KhatronKeKhiladi Season 12 ☆Casting has already started & contestants r in talk with creative☆Once finalized, They r expected to fly to South Africa in April end or May start for shoot☆Shivangi Joshi is said to be approached highest paid, let's see☆Show may air frm July — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 28, 2022

Earlier, BolywoodLife.com also claimed that Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has been approached for the show too. Interestingly, Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla was a participant in season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Meanwhile, the report had also claimed that Sasural Simar Ka actor and Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar was also in talks for the show.

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show in which several celebrity contestants face their worst fears and perform several bold and risky stunts to win the trophy. The last season of the show was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and concluded on September 26, 2022, with Arjun Bijlani as the winner. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya had emerged as the first runner-up followed by Vishal Aditya Singh. Other contestants who participated in the show were Sourabh Raaj Jain, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Maheck Chahal, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, and Shweta Tiwari.

While fans are now waiting for the official announcement regarding KKK 12, it will be interesting to see who all will face their fear in the upcoming season.

