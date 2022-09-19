KKK 12: Rubina Dilaik-Rajiv Adatia Share BTS Pics With Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and Others From Finale Shoot

The ultimate finale of Rohit Shetty’s reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is right around the corner. While the finale episode of the show will air on the coming weekend, it was shot in Mumbai on Sunday i.e September 18. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, one of the contestants of the current season of KKK, took to social media to share a few intriguing behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the finale episode. As a result, it has evoked fervour and anticipation among all to know who will take the trophy home. However, what also caught everyone’s attention in the photos was the cast of Circus – Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hedge, who will be gracing the mega episode.

The first picture featured Rubina striking a pose with her “star crush” Ranveer Singh and Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty. The second picture featured actor Varun Sharma along with the trio. And the last picture showed the entire team of KKK 12 along with the cast of Circus. From Rajiv Adatia to Mr Faisu and Pratik Sehajpal – all KKK contestants can be spotted in the click. Along with the snapshots, Rubina wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi with the amazing Rohit Shetty Sir and my star crush Ranveer Singh and the entire cast of Circus 2022.”

Meanwhile, Rajiv Adatia, who performed the elimination stunt with Rubina on Sunday, also dropped pictures on his Instagram space from the sets of the finale episode. “Khatron Finale with these legends Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra and the team of Circus 2022!! You gonna laugh your socks off!!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, during the semi-final of the show, Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia were eliminated. During the elimination stunt, Nishant was not feeling well due to which Rohit Shetty decided to eliminate him. On the other hand, Rajiv performed the elimination stunt with Rubina Dilaik. While the Bigg Boss 14 winner finished the task, Rajiv fell down soon after he started it, therefore eliminated.

