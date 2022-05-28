Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi And Others Leave For Cape Town To Kickstart New Season

Fans were all excited when they first came to know about the renewed season of the much-loved stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Hosted by producer-director Rohit Shetty, the show focuses on making celebrities perform some dangerous stunts and compete against each other for a large sum of prize money. The confirmed list of contestants includes Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Aneri Vajani, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Kanika Mann, Munawar Faruqui, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia and social media influencers, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu and Erika. A few hours back, the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 were spotted at an airport in Mumbai as they prepared to leave for Cape Town.

In videos posted by popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani, we see contestants of the show including Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair and Pratik Sehajpal bidding adieu to their loved ones as they embark on their journey to reach Cape Town.

We see Rubina Dilaik looking gorgeous as she was snapped wearing a comfortable white t-shirt and green trousers. She posed with some memorable pics with her husband Abhinav Shukla post which her beloved spouse carried her luggage in a stroller to the entrance of the airport.

Next, we catch a glimpse of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi in her white inners and light blue jacket looked exquisite. She joined her hands as she greeted the fans and paparazzi.

Jannat Zubair Rehmani kept it classy as she was spotted wearing a printed jacket on her black and blacks. Her brother too accompanied her to the airport. We see her family members who came to the airport to drop her off. Jannat’s family got emotional while dropping her off at the terminal.

It seems that all the contestants were pretty excited to be a part of the newest instalment of the blockbuster reality show.

The confirmed list of contestants includes Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Aneri Vajani, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, and Sriti Jha, Kanika Mann, Munawar Faruqui, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia and social media influencers, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu and Erika.

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show in which several celebrity contestants face their worst fears and perform several bold and risky stunts to win the trophy.The last season of the show was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and concluded on September 26, 2022, with Arjun Bijlani as the winner. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya had emerged as the first runner-up followed by Vishal Aditya Singh. Other contestants who participated in the show were Sourabh Raaj Jain, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Maheck Chahal, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, and Shweta Tiwari.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.