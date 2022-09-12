Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia Defeats Faisal Shaikh, Becomes First Finalist

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, an adventure reality tv show that deals with rather adrenaline-inducing stunts is a crowd favorite in India. Popular action director Rohit Shetty, who’s the longest-running host of the show, reminded the contestants about the 'Ticket to Finale' week, where they have to compete to save themselves from performing any stunt the next week. The last contestants to be eliminated from the reality show were Rubina Dilaik and Mohit Malik. The remaining contestants – Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Kanika Mann, Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair – recently competed for a spot in the finals week.

Initially, Rajiv and Kanika paired up to begin the stunt together and do pretty well at it. However, since Jannat was unwell, Mohit decided to join forces with Nishant and performed the stunt on her behalf– and the duo managed to complete the stunt successfully. Faisal and Tushar too, made a successful pair as they promptly avoided elimination. However, the longest time taken to complete the task was by Kanika and Rajiv, and according to the rules of the game, they were eliminated from the show.

Post the initial round, contestants Nishant, Jannat, Tushar, and Faisal got qualified to play the next stunt. Nishant and Mohit got paired together while Tushar got paired with Faisal. The stunt was physically demanding as the contestants had to be on moving trucks and transfer colored rings with the help of a swing. The trucks, however, weren’t moving simultaneously next to each other which made the stunt all the tricker. Both the pairs did well but the task was won by Tushar and Faisal who transferred 15 rings.

In the third round, Tushar and Faisal competed against each other to decide who would finally be safe from the next week’s stunt and the first finalist of this season. The task required them to first ride a car and then stop at a mark. They had to then collect the belt from the car and climb the tower, crawl on the poles, tick the flags from the belt and finally light the flare. Finally, both of them had to jump from a tower and catch themselves in the net. The round was won by Tushar who did it in lesser time than Faisal – and was declared the winner.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here