Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Winner Tushar Kalia Shares Dreamy Pics From Wedding With Triveni Barman

Khatron Ke Khiladi winner and choreographer Tushar Kalia tied the sacred knot with longtime girlfriend and model Triveni Barman. Sharing their dreamy pictures on Instagram, Tushar wrote, “Blessed (red heart emoji).” He tagged his wife Triveni too. The couple had a lavish and intimate wedding ceremony on Tuesday. While Triveni donned a beautiful red bridal lehenga, Tushar looked elegant in a cream sherwani. The two looked the prettiest carrying out the wedding rituals.

Both were seen gazing at each other, while they held hands with all love and affection. Their industry friends, fans and well-wishers showered in love and congratulatory wishes in the comments section.

Comedian Bharti Singh commented, “Congratulations guys”. Actors Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Congratulations bro”, Zaara Yesmin commented, “Congratulations (red heart and hug emojis)”, Sana Saeed wrote, “Yayayayyy congratulations (red heart emojis) so happy for you two)” and Tarun Raj Nihalani commented, “Congratulations Bhai (clapping and red heart emojis).”

Tushar also took to his Instagram stories to share a bundle of happy moments from the festivities. Right from their garland exchange ritual to them dancing their hearts out, fans got glimpses of their special day. In another photo, Tushar was seen planting a sweet kiss on his wife. They surely dished out major wedding as well as couple goals.

Speaking of Tushar, he began his career as a choreographer in Bollywood with filmmaker Karan Johar’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He then went on to choreograph several A-listers like Hrithik Roshan, and Shraddha Kapoor for their films. He worked closely with Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in War. He also worked as a choreographer in films like Half Girlfriend, Ok Jaanu, Dhadak, The Zoya Factor, and Hate Story 4 among others. He was declared the winner of the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here