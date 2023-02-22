Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been making headlines for a long time now. While no name for the show has been confirmed as of now, several celebrities have reportedly been approached by the makers. If recent reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 16’s Soundarya Sharma is also likely to participate in Rohit Shetty’s show.

As reported by E-Times, Soundarya Sharma has been contacted by the makers of the stunt-based reality show. The entertainment portal claims that talks between Soundarya and the makers are currently underway. If everything goes well, the Bigg Boss 16 fame will be seen fighting her fears in KKK 13.

This comes weeks after Rohit Shetty graced the Bigg Boss 16 finale when he offered his reality show to Shalin Bhanot too. However, the actor refused the show citing his phobias for creepy crawlies. The buzz is that Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 too.

On Tuesday, it was also reported that Urfi Javed has also been approached for the show. Besides Urfi, Ankita Lokhande also recently revealed that she was approached for KKK 13. However, the actress shared that she will not be participating because she thinks that she is ‘not a good contender’ for the show.

“No, I don’t want to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. It has been offered to me every year. In fact, even for this season, I received a call a few days ago for it. I don’t think I am a good contender for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Somebody who is genuinely eager to do this and has the potential should get this opportunity," Ankita told Pinkvilla.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. In the show, celebrities are seen performing risky stunts. Season 12 of the show was won by choreographer Tushar Kalia.

