CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#IndvsAus#BiggBoss16#ViralNews#LiveCricket
Home » News » Movies » Khatron Ke Khiladi Is Back! Rohit Shetty To Pick a Bigg Boss 16 Finalist For His Show?
1-MIN READ

Khatron Ke Khiladi Is Back! Rohit Shetty To Pick a Bigg Boss 16 Finalist For His Show?

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 14:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Rohit Shetty enters Bigg Boss 16 house to announce his show - Khatrona Ke Khiladi.

Rohit Shetty enters Bigg Boss 16 house to announce his show - Khatrona Ke Khiladi.

Last year, season 12 of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi was won by choreographer Tushar Kalia.

Rohit Shetty is back with his stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The filmmaker recently announced the 13th season of the show in a stunning way when he entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. Shetty broke a glass wall and left the top 5 contestants in the house shocked.

It all started after Bigg Boss asked the contestants to gather in the garden area. “Ghar pe bahut bada khatra aa gaya hai, aap sab foren garden area mein khade ho jaye," Bigg Boss announced. Following this, Rohit Shetty broke a glass wall and entered the house too. He was seen sporting an all-black look. His smashing left the contestants impressed. “Kya baat hai," screamed Shalin Bhanot.

While it is not yet confirmed, reportedly, Rohit Shetty will be picking one out of five Bigg Boss 16 finalists for his show.

Even though no details regarding the premiere date or Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants have been shared so far, previously it was announced that Shiv Thakare is likely to participate after Bigg Boss 16 finale. As repored by Tellychakkar, Shiv, who previously gained popularity with appearance shows like MTV Roadies and Bigg Boss Marathi 2, has been approached for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The report also suggested that the Bigg Boss Marathi winner’s manager and team are in talks with the producers of KKK to bring him on board. But since Shiv is currently inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, there has been no confirmation from his side yet.

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. In the show, celebrities are seen performing risky stunts. Season 12 of the show was won by choreographer Tushar Kalia.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. Bigg Boss 16
  2. khatron ke khiladi
  3. KKK
  4. rohit shetty
  5. TV
first published:February 10, 2023, 14:05 IST
last updated:February 10, 2023, 14:46 IST
Read More