Rohit Shetty is back with his stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The filmmaker recently announced the 13th season of the show in a stunning way when he entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. Shetty broke a glass wall and left the top 5 contestants in the house shocked.

It all started after Bigg Boss asked the contestants to gather in the garden area. “Ghar pe bahut bada khatra aa gaya hai, aap sab foren garden area mein khade ho jaye," Bigg Boss announced. Following this, Rohit Shetty broke a glass wall and entered the house too. He was seen sporting an all-black look. His smashing left the contestants impressed. “Kya baat hai," screamed Shalin Bhanot.

Full Promo Shiv Stan Archana JVRohit Shetty in BiggBoss House KKK#BiggBoss16 | #BB16pic.twitter.com/MgBMw9dBJD — 「」 (@enocint_boy) February 9, 2023

While it is not yet confirmed, reportedly, Rohit Shetty will be picking one out of five Bigg Boss 16 finalists for his show.

BREAKING! For the first time in history the contestants will get an opportunity for KKK during Finale week. Rohit Shetty will be announcing & picking a contestant from the TOP 5 for the next season of #KhatronKeKhiladiAs per Source, Rohit choose #ArchanaGautam and #ShivThakare. pic.twitter.com/bFYvMYlemi — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 10, 2023

Even though no details regarding the premiere date or Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants have been shared so far, previously it was announced that Shiv Thakare is likely to participate after Bigg Boss 16 finale. As repored by Tellychakkar, Shiv, who previously gained popularity with appearance shows like MTV Roadies and Bigg Boss Marathi 2, has been approached for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The report also suggested that the Bigg Boss Marathi winner’s manager and team are in talks with the producers of KKK to bring him on board. But since Shiv is currently inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, there has been no confirmation from his side yet.

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. In the show, celebrities are seen performing risky stunts. Season 12 of the show was won by choreographer Tushar Kalia.

