Khatron Ke Khiladi: New Promo Shows Nikki and Varun Dancing In Snow-Filled Tank

The reality show ‘Khatron ke Khiladi’ is keeping viewers’ excitement alive by putting its contestants through new challenges every single day including making them step on crocodiles and hanging from balls tied to a helicopter. A lot have gone down in the show ever since its premiere on July 17. The contestants include ex-Bigg Boss veterans Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya. This week is the third week of the show’s telecast, and if the latest promo is to be believed, things are set to get hotter this week.

In the promo, contestants Nikki Tamboli and Varun Sood are seen being instructed to dance to the song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ while being submerged in ice-cold water. The two are seen inside a big tank with a lot of snow in it.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CSBsESgjWIS/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=41f605cc-6313-427f-bd63-a9262cb1086e

Nikki Tamboli was shown the doors in the very first week of the show’s telecast. However, she has been given a second chance, as a wild card entry. It seems that Nikki wants to take full advantage of this opportunity and taking the challenges head on. In the last episode of the show, she garnered a lot of appreciation for saving both herself and Abhinav Shukla in a challenge.

Jatin Tamboli, Nikki’s brother, succumbed to Covid-19 a while ago. While she was grieving for her loss, she had also left for Cape Town soon after, which invited a lot of criticism.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here