Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10: See Who is Likely to be Part of Rohit Shetty-hosted Show
Check out the probable list of contestants participating on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Popular celebrity stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is gearing up for its tenth season. Hosted by director Rohit Shetty, the show will go on floors next month and will reportedly witness some renowned television celebrities. According to a SpotboyE report, the KK10 will be shot in Bulgaria and the contestants will leave for a month and and half long schedule on August 1. As the tenth season of the popular stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to make a comeback to small screen, here's a probable list of contestants participating on the show.
Karan Patel: Best known for his role of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Karan Patel recently confirmed his participation on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.
Balraj Sayal: It looks like well-known Indian comedian Balraj Sayal has also been roped in for season 10. Appreciated for his performance in Comedy Nights Bachao Season 2, Balraj will bring in the much needed funny factor in the fear show.
Karishma Tanna: The ultimate reality show queen Karishma Tanna is also set to try her hand at mind- boggling stunts.
Shivin Narang: Television heartthrob Shivin Narang will also be seen on the show. He is known for his performance in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera. Besides this, he was recently seen in Internet Wala love alongside Tunisha Sharma.
Adaa Khan: Popular for her role in Naagin, Adaa will also take part in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Apart from Naagin, Adaa has also been appreciated for her performance in shows like Behenein, Amrit Manthan and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.
View this post on Instagram
Them skies, them greens... isshh that smile ! I see them in black and white. And as a traveller, I find , the best thing is to not put up pics of your travel when you’re there. The only way that’s possible with some of us is if we have no network! Andamans anyway mostly takes away your network and very often kills your phone esp if you take it seawards and I toh lived in the ocean ♀️♀️♀️!I’m lresurfacing 15 days later and I couldn’t be more thankful ...that there was no network, that the phone went kaput (replaced by the good folks at Reliance with a brand new iPhone thank you very much❤️) Lessons from this travel break: Off season is the best season, plugging out of the Matrix is the only way to feel a break and it is utterly beautiful to see hermit crabs crawl at your feet in dark corners instead of rats! Also carry your own water bottle and not a plastic one. The island will thank you. Moral of the story: Please do travel. Thanks to our lovely friends Raoul,Smita and lil Ari and of course @slimshetty for the bestest pics and even better time just chilling and diving . I don’t know if I’ll ever upload them all but I know I experienced EVERY minute without worrying about the ‘gram;) and that’s a small holiday victory anyway #Havelock #nonetwork break ❤️ #backandhow
RJ Malishka: Malishka will surely make the show more fun with her amazing sarcasm and wit. She is known for being a full entertainment package.
Tejasswi Prakash: Tejassi, who made the news for being the lead of the controversial serial Pehredaar Piya Ki, will also be seen on the upcoming season.
Amruta Khanvilkar: One of Marathi cinema's leading actresses Amruta Khanvilkar will also be one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Dharmesh: This accomplished dancer will surely make the show more interesting with his crazy dancing skills. He has been part of movies like ABCD 2, Banjo and Nawabzaade.
Rani Chaterjee: She is a Bhojpuri actress who is known for her movies like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh Criticism: It's So Hypocritical, Who Are We to Judge Characters?
- Central Government Seeks Detailed Response from TikTok Over Unlawful Content
- Surprised Shubman Gill & Ajinkya Rahane are Missing from ODI Squad: Sourav Ganguly
- Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10: See Who is Likely to be Part of Rohit Shetty-hosted Show
- IIT Madras Students Impress Elon Musk With Their HyperLoop Pod