Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10: See Who is Likely to be Part of Rohit Shetty-hosted Show

Popular celebrity stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is gearing up for its tenth season. Hosted by director Rohit Shetty, the show will go on floors next month and will reportedly witness some renowned television celebrities. According to a SpotboyE report, the KK10 will be shot in Bulgaria and the contestants will leave for a month and and half long schedule on August 1. As the tenth season of the popular stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to make a comeback to small screen, here's a probable list of contestants participating on the show.

Karan Patel: Best known for his role of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Karan Patel recently confirmed his participation on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

Balraj Sayal: It looks like well-known Indian comedian Balraj Sayal has also been roped in for season 10. Appreciated for his performance in Comedy Nights Bachao Season 2, Balraj will bring in the much needed funny factor in the fear show.

Karishma Tanna: The ultimate reality show queen Karishma Tanna is also set to try her hand at mind- boggling stunts.

Shivin Narang: Television heartthrob Shivin Narang will also be seen on the show. He is known for his performance in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera. Besides this, he was recently seen in Internet Wala love alongside Tunisha Sharma.

Adaa Khan: Popular for her role in Naagin, Adaa will also take part in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Apart from Naagin, Adaa has also been appreciated for her performance in shows like Behenein, Amrit Manthan and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.

RJ Malishka: Malishka will surely make the show more fun with her amazing sarcasm and wit. She is known for being a full entertainment package.

Tejasswi Prakash: Tejassi, who made the news for being the lead of the controversial serial Pehredaar Piya Ki, will also be seen on the upcoming season.

Amruta Khanvilkar: One of Marathi cinema's leading actresses Amruta Khanvilkar will also be one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Dharmesh: This accomplished dancer will surely make the show more interesting with his crazy dancing skills. He has been part of movies like ABCD 2, Banjo and Nawabzaade.

Rani Chaterjee: She is a Bhojpuri actress who is known for her movies like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786.

