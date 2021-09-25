Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 Grand Finale: When and Where to Watch

After entertaining viewers over the last two months, the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is all set to culminate in a grand finale. Ardent lovers of the show have enjoyed their favourite celebrity contestants crossing every challenging milestone. Throughout the season, the show has featured some of the most engaging tasks and daredevil stunts. The season hosted by Rohit Shetty is currently in its final week. And it’s time for the grand finale, where one braveheart will dare it all and lift the coveted winning trophy.

Die-hard fans cannot wait for the participant they have been rooting for to win. The strongest contender will be revealed during the finale, to be aired over two episodes. The grand finale, to be broadcasted over the coming weekend, promises to be an entertaining and extravagant affair.

When & Where To Watch KKK 11 Finale:

The final episodes will be telecast for two consecutive nights on Colors, on September 25 and 26 at 9:30 PM. The show makers have announced the finale dates in a post shared on social media.

How To Watch KKK 11 Finale Online:

The grand finale can be streamed online. Jio subscribers can watch the grand finale on Jio TV while Airtel users can live stream on Airtel XStream.

Reportedly, Abhinav Shukla and Sana Makbul are the two contestants, who are likely to be evicted in the semi-final episode, owing to their below-par performances.

Top Six KKK 11 Finalists:

Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and Rahul Vaidya have emerged as the top finalists and have secured a place in the grand finale of the reality show.

The top finalists will be seen competing against each other in the last episode. The highly-anticipated episode will conclude with the winner taking the title trophy home.

