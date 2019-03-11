English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9: Punit Pathak Lifts the Trophy, Takes Home Prize Money of Rs 20 Lakh
Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Choreographer Punit Pathak was declared the winner of the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality game show.
Image credits: Instagram
Choreographer Punit Pathak was declared winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 on Sunday. Pathak beat out finalists Aditya Narayan and Ridhima Pandit to win the trophy. He also took home the prize money of Rs 20 Lakh and a brand new car.
Pathak, who previously participated in several dance reality shows, impressed all with his strength and consistent performances. He completed all his tasks well in time, and never entered the elimination round. However, the highlight of his performance during the course of the season was when he selflessly performed a stunt for an injured Aditya Narayan when he did not have to. Aditya, who had sustained an eye injury during the course of the show, was in danger of getting into the elimination round because of the predicament that he was in. Not wanting his friend to suffer because of an injury, Punit went ahead and performed the stunt on his behalf.
On winning the show, Pathak said, “Nothing comes easy for me this win was due to sheer hard work, focus, determination and self believe. It feels great to be crowned as the ultimate winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Winning a show that directs its participants to face their fears and overcome them, does wonders to their confidence. I would like to thank Rohit sir and my fellow-participants for this opportunity.”
Task master Rohit Shetty, said, “Watching the participants push their boundaries has always been an incredible experience and I have witnessed that best on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Punit Pathak has been a well deserving winner as he fought all odds and took all the challenges head on. I am extremely proud of each and every contestant who bravely fought their fears. Together we had a great time and a memorable experience.”
