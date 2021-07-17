'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Team Attends Rahul Vaidya's Wedding Reception, Sonu Nigam Reacts to Indian Idol Controversy

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali may have to look for a new face for his ambitious film Baiju Bawra if recent developments are to be believed that state that Ranbir Kapoor is not interested in the project.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor Finally Opting Out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ambitious Film Baiju Bawra?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 replaced reality TV shows on the rating chart this week. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between July 3 and 9. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV from that week.

Read: TRP Race: Anupamaa Still on Top, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is New Entry

The latest controversy on reality show developed around Indian Idol 12. The current season came under a negative light when singer Amit Kumar made surprising revelations about the show, saying that he was paid to ballyhoo the contestants’ performance. Following this, Sonu Nigam, who has been a part of the judges’ panel for four seasons, broke silence on the controversy.

Read: Sonu Nigam on Indian Idol-Amit Kumar Controversy: Always Praising Contestants Won’t Do Any Good

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s fans were in for a treat on Friday as the Bollywood superstar dropped a dreamy throwback photo with the actress to wish her on her birthday.

Read: Salman Khan Wishes Katrina Kaif ‘Lots of Love’ on Birthday, Fans Write ‘Best Couple’ on Dreamy Pic

While Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding ceremony was a close-knit affair, their reception saw a string of celebrities in attendance, including Rahul’s Khatron Ke Khiladi co-stars.

Read: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Reception: Aly, Jasmin, Arjun, Shweta Dance Their Hearts Out; See Videos

Check back tomorrow for more new sand highlights from the world of entertainment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here