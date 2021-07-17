CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Movies» 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Team Attends Rahul Vaidya's Wedding Reception, Sonu Nigam Reacts to Indian Idol Controversy
'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Team Attends Rahul Vaidya's Wedding Reception, Sonu Nigam Reacts to Indian Idol Controversy

Read top highlights from the entertainment world

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participants had a blast at Rahul Vaidya's wedding reception. Meanwhile, playback singer Sonu Nigam also reacted to the Indian Idol controversy.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali may have to look for a new face for his ambitious film Baiju Bawra if recent developments are to be believed that state that Ranbir Kapoor is not interested in the project.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor Finally Opting Out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ambitious Film Baiju Bawra?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 replaced reality TV shows on the rating chart this week. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between July 3 and 9. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV from that week.

Read: TRP Race: Anupamaa Still on Top, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is New Entry

The latest controversy on reality show developed around Indian Idol 12. The current season came under a negative light when singer Amit Kumar made surprising revelations about the show, saying that he was paid to ballyhoo the contestants’ performance. Following this, Sonu Nigam, who has been a part of the judges’ panel for four seasons, broke silence on the controversy.

Read: Sonu Nigam on Indian Idol-Amit Kumar Controversy: Always Praising Contestants Won’t Do Any Good

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s fans were in for a treat on Friday as the Bollywood superstar dropped a dreamy throwback photo with the actress to wish her on her birthday.

Read: Salman Khan Wishes Katrina Kaif ‘Lots of Love’ on Birthday, Fans Write ‘Best Couple’ on Dreamy Pic

While Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding ceremony was a close-knit affair, their reception saw a string of celebrities in attendance, including Rahul’s Khatron Ke Khiladi co-stars.

Read: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Reception: Aly, Jasmin, Arjun, Shweta Dance Their Hearts Out; See Videos

Check back tomorrow for more new sand highlights from the world of entertainment.

first published:July 17, 2021, 22:05 IST