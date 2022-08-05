Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Erika Packard Goes Shirtless: ‘Out Here Giving Ranveer Company'

Ranveer Singh took the internet by storm when he posed nude for the Paper Magazine. Following suit, several celebrities shared their semi-nude pictures on social media to show solidarity with the Ram Leela actor. The latest addition to this list is Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Erika Packard.

Earlier this week, Erika took to her Instagram handle to share a sizzling picture of herself where the model could be seen in a semi-nude avatar. Wearing only a pair of blue denim jeans, Erica stared sensuously into the camera as she used one of her hands to cover herself.

The slight hint of sarcasm and humour in her caption is what won netizens over. She wrote, “Out here giving Ranveer company. But you cant see my bums.” The stunning pictures sent her fans into a tizzy and several of them were quick to respond to the eye-grabbing post. One of her fans wrote, “Nude image looks awesome with best expressions with extreme bold pose.”, Another fan commented, “How can you look so hot like this”. Even some of the celebs complimented Erica. Hermit Sethi said, “Burger”, Natasha Patel’s question was quirky. She asked, “WHERE DO ALL THE BURGERS GO? Asking for a friend”

Previously, television actor Nakuul Mehta of Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2 fame had edited a picture of Ranveer and added his face to it. Sharing the edited photo, Nakuul had written, “Haters will say I borrowed @ranveersingh’s carpet.” Not only that, Vishnu Vishal, husband of badminton player Jwala Gutta, shared his nude pictures on Twitter where he was seen partially covered in a white bedsheet.

As soon as the nude photoshoot of Ranveer Singh went viral, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor received a fair share of love and trolling. While his contemporaries lauded him for the explicit photoshoot, his viral pictures were also turned into memes and his haters resorted to trolling and insults. Not only that, two separate applications were filed with Mumbai Police requesting to register an FIR against Ranveer for ‘hurting sentiments of women’.

Since then, various prominent faces from the film industry like Ram Gopal Varma, Vivek Agnihotri, Swara Bhaskar, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Chitrangda Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Sumona Chakravarti have come forward to show their solidarity to the actor.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here