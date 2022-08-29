Khesari Lal, Namrita Malla's Do Ghoont Song Crosses 36 Million Views; Watch Video

Actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav is known for his hit music videos in Bhojpuri cinema. Although the actor also has many projects, one of his songs is gathering views. We are talking about Bhojpuri Song Do Ghoont featuring actress Namrita Malla and Khesari Lal, which recently crossed 36 million views on YouTube.

In the video, the actress makes everyone crazy with her boldness and amazing dance moves. In this song, where Khesari is seen in the role of a 2-star police officer, his co-star is seen as a sizzling item girl. With this video, Namrata is giving competition to many actresses in the cine industry.

The dance video has been released on the YouTube channel of Saregama Hum Bhojpuri. It is receiving a great response from the audience and in 7 months it has garnered 36,364,429 views, while more than 6 lakh users have liked it.

The song Do Ghoont has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav along with Shilpi Raj and both of them are trending singers in regional cinema. Its lyrics have been penned by Ajeet Mandal and the music is given by Shubham Raj. The video is directed by Bibhanshu Tiwari while the choreography is done by Lakkie Vishwakarma.

Namrita Malla, who is seen in Do Ghoont, not only in the music video but also in her real life, carries such bold styles. The actress shares at least one bold dance reel on her Instagram every day. Let us tell you that Namrita is also a great choreographer and she knows all types of dance forms. Apart from music albums, she also takes the attention of fans from her reels and her glamour on the internet.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here