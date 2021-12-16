Khesari Lal Yadav, Who Once Sold Litti-Chokha on Delhi Streets, is Now Bhojpuri King

Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav needs no introduction. The actor rules millions of hearts. The fans love his presence on screen. And while Khesari might have become a big star today, there was a time he pulled a cart in Delhi. The actor, at one pint, used to sell litti-chokha on the streets of the national capital.

Today, the same man, besides ruling over the hearts and minds of innumerable fans, owns a fortune only a few can imagine. The Bhojpuri actor is once again the talk of the town due to his video song Romantic Raja.

According to media reports, Khesari Lal Yadav’s net worth in 2021 is said to be around $2-3 million. He owns property worth Rs 12-15 crores. The Bhojpuri star, reportedly, charges Rs 50-60 lakh for a film. When it comes to brand endorsements, he charges no less.

Khesari owns a luxurious house in Patna. The actor has a flat in Mumbai, whose price is said to be in crores. The actor is fond of expensive and luxury vehicles and owns a Toyota Fortuner. Among the luxury cars, Khesari owns a BMW and a Land Rover. The actor had appeared in the 13th season of Bigg Boss as well.

Khesari’s real name was Shatrughan Yadav, which he changed later when he started working in the films.

The actor has achieved success only a few have seen and fewer have imagined with his hard work and ability.

Speaking of his upcoming projects, Khesari will next be seen in ‘Doli Saja Ke Rakhna’ with Amrapali Dubey. The two actors have worked together previously in ‘Aashiqui’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.