Khesari Lal Yadav's Chhath Song Patna Ke Ghat Pe Clocks 1 Million Views Within Hours

Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav has been releasing back-to-back Chhath songs. His latest song Patna Ke Ghat Pe was released on YouTube on Friday and has garnered over one million views within a few hours of release.

In the video of Patna ke Ghat Pe, Khesari Lal Yadav is seen in traditional clothes, wearing a maroon kurta paired with a white dhoti. The background dancers of the actor are also seen dancing in devotion to Chhath Mata while matching his steps.

Usually, the Mahaparv of Chhath is celebrated on the banks of the river. The song has also been filmed on the banks of a river. The trending song is crooned by Khesari, while Aarohi Singh is its lead star and Arya Sharma has given music to it.

Soon after the song was unveiled, fans rushed to pour love for the singer in the comment section.

One wrote, “No one can replace trending star khesari bhaiya in the Bhojpuri industry,” while another expressed, “I got tears in my eyes… This chhath song has left thousands nostalgic and pulled everyone to come home. Never let chhath pooja tradition fade away. Respect your parents, respect your culture and respect your soil.”

Another fan, impressed by the song, commented, “Khesari bhaiye has come a long way. We all are so proud of him -: 100% Singing, 100% Acting, 100% Dancing, 100% lyrics, 100% Song, 100% Culture, 1000%… Amazing.”

This music of Khesari’s song has rocked and its views are increasing rapidly. Earlier, his Balkwa Tu Deda Chhathi Maiya was released, in which Shilpi Raghavani is seen matching steps with him. She has already worked with the actor in many music videos. Fans and admirers have also showered a lot of love on Khesari’s other Chhath song titled Nariyal.

