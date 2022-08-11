Khesari Lal Yadav’s Sangharsh 2 begins filming in Bangkok

Bhojpuri cinema’s trending star Khesari Lal Yadav is in discussion these days for his upcoming film Sangharsh 2. The film has been widely awaited by fans ever since the announcement and has just begun its first schedule in Bangkok. The entire team of Sangharsh 2 is in Bangkok for the shoot right now.

Actress Mahi Shrivastava, who appears opposite Khesari Lal in the film alongside Meghashree and Saba Khan, has shared the latest photos from the shoot. She has posted two photos, one with her leading man Khesari Lal Yadav and one with director Parag Patil in the frame too. Seeing both the actors together in the still has already excited fans as they think the onscreen couple looks great together.



Earlier, the producer of the film Ratnakar Kumar also shared a still of the mahurat shot of the film on Instagram.



Sangharsh 2 will be completed in several schedules. The first schedule started in Bangkok. After this, the second schedule will be completed in Kutch and Gorakhpur in India. Then the film unit will move to Dubai for the third schedule.

Popular actress of Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films Meghashree will make her Bhojpuri debut with Sangharsh 2. Saba Khan also appears in the film. The casting of the film received some backlash after dropping of Kajal Raghavani, who was the female lead in the first part. Fans were not convinced that Khesari Lal could recreate the chemistry he shared with Kajal with another actress. It remains to be seen if fans like the chemistry between Khesari and his leading women in Sangharsh 2. The film’s story is written by Veeru Thakur and has music by Krishna Bedardi.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here