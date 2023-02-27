Khesari Lal Yadav’s journey in the Bhojpuri music industry is nothing short of exceptional. The singer has delivered one too many hits, and fans cannot help but groove to the peppy tracks. Khesari’s music videos have often gone viral, amassing millions of views. The latest video to break the internet is Piya Ji Ke Muski. Featuring Khesari and Amarpali Dubey, the song was released in September last year. So far, the music video has clocked over 78 million views on YouTube.

The song, which has been ruled by Amarpali’s on-point dance moves, has set against the backdrop of a wedding. The actress has single-handedly kept fans hooked to their screens. Composer Rajnish Mishra has given the music for Piya Ji Ke Muski, while the lyrics of this peppy track have been penned by Prafull Tiwari. Priyanka Singh’s vocals have done complete justice to the song.

Fans are not tired of lauding the music video. In the comment section, one of them wrote, “This is called pure music…loved it. There is no vulgarity, still, the whole music video is super.” Another said, “These types of songs should get promoted because they reflect the true sense of Bhojpuri and tell the world how sweet Bhojpuri is! Need more such types of songs! Fantastic work done.” “What a nice song, really incredible,” a user commented.

Piya Ji Ke Muski is from Khesari Lal Yadav’s film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, which was released in theatres last year, on September 22. It also featured Amarpali Dubey as the female lead.

Doli Saja Ke Rakhna is directed by Rajnish Mishra who is also the writer of the film. Produced by Roshan Singh, the film has an ensemble cast of Raksha Gupta, Vinod Mishra, Anup Arora, Samarth Chaturvedi, Ayaz Khan, Rina Rani, and Santosh Pahalwan in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khesari Lal Yadav will be next seen in Sangharsh 2. In the first part, actress Kajal Raghavani played the female lead, but the sequel will feature South actress Meghashree. On the other hand, Aamrapali has a bunch of films like Kalakand, Daag Ego Laanchhan, Saajan, Romeo Raja, Love Vivah.Com, and Dulha Hindustani in her kitty.

